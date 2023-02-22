Kentucky Republicans introduce mother of all anti-trans bills

Kentucky Republicans introduced a bill in the state House this week that rolls a slew of anti-trans measures into one monstrous piece of legislation.

By Kaitlyn Kennedy

Frankfort, Kentucky - Kentucky Republicans introduced a bill this week that seems to roll all the anti-trans measures being put forward in states around the country into one big piece of legislation.

Republican lawmakers in the Kentucky House introduced a sweeping new anti-trans bill known as the Do No Harm Act.
Republican lawmakers in the Kentucky House introduced a sweeping new anti-trans bill known as the Do No Harm Act.

State lawmakers introduced HB 470, dubbed with unintentional irony the Do No Harm Act, in the Kentucky House as LGBTQ+ advocates slammed what they say is one of the state's most comprehensive attacks on transgender rights. Every one of the bill's 20 sponsors to date is Republican.

The proposal makes gender-affirming care provided to people under 18 constitutes "unethical and unprofessional conduct," and requires an investigation that could result in revocation of a health professional's medical license, as well as termination of public funding.

Medical professionals would be required to report any gender transition services they provide to minors within 30 days, or otherwise may be subject to criminal charges.

The legislation defines these services as encompassing not only medical measures, like hormone treatments and puberty-blocking drugs, but also social and mental health services.

Schools asked to report on name or pronoun changes

Kentucky's Do No Harm Act would ban all forms of gender-affirming care for people under the age of 18.
Kentucky's Do No Harm Act would ban all forms of gender-affirming care for people under the age of 18.

The bill takes on trans Kentuckians' access to insurance benefits as well.

It would bar public funds and Medicaid coverage from being used for gender transition services for minors, while also prohibiting a fully insured benefit plan or self-insured plan for public employees from covering those treatments.

Public school counselors, mental health services providers, and other public employees would be banned from "aiding or assisting" gender transition services to people under 18.

The bill mandates that schools notify parents of a trans minor's expression of sex or gender, including if they ask to be referred to by another name or pronouns.

Kentucky's Do No Harm Act raises alarm bells

Kentucky's Do No Harm Act is raising alarms, as access to gender-affirming care has been shown to significantly reduce suicide rates among transgender and nonbinary youth.

"I laughed when I saw this bill. I had no other reaction I could have, I guess," tweeted activist and legislative researcher Erin Reed. "It's so emblematic of this year. You think you've seen every creative way they've targeted our community and they spin up another one that is even more ridiculous than the last."

The bill has been assigned to Kentucky's House Judiciary Committee. If passed, its provisions would take effect on January 1, 2024.

