Kentucky Republicans introduce mother of all anti-trans bills

Frankfort, Kentucky - Kentucky Republicans introduced a bill this week that seems to roll all the anti-trans measures being put forward in states around the country into one big piece of legislation .

Republican lawmakers in the Kentucky House introduced a sweeping new anti-trans bill known as the Do No Harm Act. © REUTERS

State lawmakers introduced HB 470, dubbed with unintentional irony the Do No Harm Act, in the Kentucky House as LGBTQ+ advocates slammed what they say is one of the state's most comprehensive attacks on transgender rights. Every one of the bill's 20 sponsors to date is Republican.

The proposal makes gender-affirming care provided to people under 18 constitutes "unethical and unprofessional conduct," and requires an investigation that could result in revocation of a health professional's medical license, as well as termination of public funding.

Medical professionals would be required to report any gender transition services they provide to minors within 30 days, or otherwise may be subject to criminal charges.

The legislation defines these services as encompassing not only medical measures, like hormone treatments and puberty-blocking drugs, but also social and mental health services.