Banking sector turmoil continues as First Republic gets $30-billion lifeline

New York, New York - Regional bank First Republic has run into difficulties as the latest victim of turmoil in the US financial sector.

Regional bank First Republic received a $30-billion lifeline from multiple banking giants after running into liquidity problems. © REUTERS

Among them are JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley, who are stepping in with uninsured deposits totaling $30 billion, according to an announcement on Thursday.

The bailout was coordinated by US regulators to calm the situation. The move is intended to provide First Republic with liquidity and underline confidence in the US financial system, a Citigroup statement said.

First Republic is one of the institutions that came under pressure on the stock market after the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the largest bank failure in the US since the 2008 financial crisis.

Most recently, First Republic was downgraded by rating agencies because of liquidity and financing risks.