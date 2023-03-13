Biden addresses state of US banking system after implosion of Silicon Valley Bank

Washington DC - In the wake of the Silicon Valley Bank collapse, President Joe Biden on Monday reassured the country that the US banking system was safe, thanks to actions taken by his administration.

President Joe Biden tried to strengthen confidence in the US banking system in the wake of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. © Collage: REUTERS

Silicon Valley Bank imploded on Friday after many depositors withdrew their money, anticipating the bank's possible failure in the near future.

When the venture capital fund called Founders Fund withdrew all its money, the bank's assets were seized by the US finance authorities due to inadequate liquidity and insolvency

This caused significant concerns about contagion and a potentially large-scale bank run developing.

Speaking from the White House on Monday, however, Biden insisted: "Americans can have confidence that the banking system is safe."

Touting his administration's actions over the past days, he said: "Your deposits will be there when you need them. Small businesses across the country that deposit accounts at these banks can breathe easier knowing they’ll be able to pay their workers and pay their bills. And their hardworking employees can breathe easier as well."

The president was also at pains to stress that no 2008-style bailout had taken place.

"No losses, and this is an important point, no losses will be borne by the taxpayers," Biden said. "Let me repeat that: no losses will be borne by the taxpayers. Instead, the money will come from the fees that banks pay into the Deposit Insurance Fund."

Silicon Valley Bank's investors and management, on the other hand, will be left to fend for themselves.