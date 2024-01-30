Amelia Earhart's plane potentially found in exciting development for decades-long mystery

A South Carolina exploratory team claims it may have found the plane Amelia Earhart was flying when she mysteriously disappeared in July 1937.

A robotics company says it may have discovered the plane legendary pilot Amelia Earhart was flying when she disappeared. © IMAGO / Leemage

Robotics company Deep Sea Vision (DSV) said in a press release that a sonar image it recorded "in a swath of the Pacific untouched by known wrecks" could finally put to rest one of the nation's most enduring mysteries.



That ocean floor image from west of the trailblazing aviator's intended landing point reportedly mirrors "the unique dual tails and scale" of Earhart's Lockheed 10-E Electra aircraft.

DSV said it came upon the image's location based on the 2010 Date Line Theory, which suggests Earhart's exhausted navigator forgot to turn his calendar back a day after crossing the International Date Line. That could have caused a celestial star navigation miscalculation, landing the plane 60 miles west of its intended destination.

No one had explored that area until now, DSV said. Company CEO Tony Romeo said the wreck they spotted appears to be intact.

"We always felt that she [Earhart] would have made every attempt to land the aircraft gently on the water, and the aircraft signature that we see in the sonar image suggests that may be the case," he said.