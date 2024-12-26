Ancient stone tablet engraved with Ten Commandments sells for $5 million

New York, New York - A mysterious stone tablet carrying engravings of the Ten Commandments sold for $5 million at auction last week, Sotheby's announced.

Sotheby’s workers hold one of the most widely known and influential texts in history: the oldest inscribed stone tablet of the Ten Commandments during a press preview at Sotheby’s in New York, on December 9, 2024. © TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

The high figure was notched despite questions around the tablet's authenticity – no one has claimed it is the original, of Biblical fame, but some experts expressed doubts about its purported provenance, dating between the years 300 and 800 CE.

Another ding against the 115-pound slab said to be discovered in 1913 in what is now Israel, is that it only contains nine of the 10 commandments considered holy by both Jews and Christians.

The excitement around it prevailed, however, as bids eventually raced up to $4.2 million, with the final sale coming in at $5 million including fees.

Those shocked at the price can swear freely, as the tablet doesn't contain the commandment against taking the Lord's name in vain.

The New York auction house had expected it to sell for $1-2 million.

The tablet was said to have been discovered during excavations for the construction of a railway line.

It carries a Paleo-Hebrew script, and, according to Sotheby's, was held privately until an archeologist living in Israel realized its importance and purchased it.

"It's been thrilling to work with this object of antiquity. There is no other stone like it in private hands," said Sharon Liberman Mintz, a specialist on Jewish texts for Sotheby's.

The slab eventually made its way to the Living Torah Museum in Brooklyn before being sold to a private collector.