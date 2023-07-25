Ex-White House chef found dead after going missing on paddle board

Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts - A missing paddle boarder was found dead Monday in the water near former US President Barack Obama 's home on Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts.

Tafari Campbell, personal chef to the Obamas, was found dead in the water on Martha's Vineyard. © Screenshot/Instagram/cheftafari

Massachusetts State Police divers recovered the 45-year-old in Edgartown Great Pond around 10:00 AM, less than 24 hours after he went missing, according to MVTimes.com.



He was identified Monday evening as Tafari Campbell, an employee of the Obamas' who was visiting Martha's Vineyard. Campbell was a sous chef known for brewing a special beer at the Obama White House, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The state police said neither Barack nor Michelle Obama were at the residence at the time of Campbell's death.

"Tafari was a beloved part of our family," the Obamas said in a statement. "When we were getting ready to leave the White House, we asked Tafari to stay with us, and he generously agreed. He's been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he's gone."