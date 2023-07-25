Ex-White House chef found dead after going missing on paddle board

A missing paddle boarder was found dead Monday in the water near former US President Barack Obama's home on Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts.

Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts - A missing paddle boarder was found dead Monday in the water near former US President Barack Obama's home on Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts.

Tafari Campbell, personal chef to the Obamas, was found dead in the water on Martha's Vineyard.
Tafari Campbell, personal chef to the Obamas, was found dead in the water on Martha's Vineyard.  © Screenshot/Instagram/cheftafari

Massachusetts State Police divers recovered the 45-year-old in Edgartown Great Pond around 10:00 AM, less than 24 hours after he went missing, according to MVTimes.com.

He was identified Monday evening as Tafari Campbell, an employee of the Obamas' who was visiting Martha's Vineyard. Campbell was a sous chef known for brewing a special beer at the Obama White House, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The state police said neither Barack nor Michelle Obama were at the residence at the time of Campbell's death.

Canadian police look into circumstances of deaths in Titan implosion
Mystery Canadian police look into circumstances of deaths in Titan implosion

"Tafari was a beloved part of our family," the Obamas said in a statement. "When we were getting ready to leave the White House, we asked Tafari to stay with us, and he generously agreed. He's been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he's gone."

Investigation launched into Tafari Campbell's death

Former President Barack Obama has expressed his heartfelt condolences to Tafari Campbell's family after his passing.
Former President Barack Obama has expressed his heartfelt condolences to Tafari Campbell's family after his passing.  © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

The body was found in 8-foot-deep water about 100 feet from the shore.

The US Coast Guard, state police, and local authorities began searching for the man Sunday evening after 7:46 PM when a caller reported a paddle boarder going into the water and struggling to stay afloat before going under and not resurfacing. The man was last seen wearing all black and no life preserver.

A second paddle boarder saw the man disappear in the water.

Safety investigators board Titan’s support ship after fatal implosion
Mystery Safety investigators board Titan’s support ship after fatal implosion

First responders were dispatched to the Obama estate to search for the man. His board and hat were found Sunday night before the search was paused until early Monday morning.

Campbell was from Dumfries, Virginia, state police said.

Their investigation is ongoing.

Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/cheftafari

More on Mystery: