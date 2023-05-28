"Miracle" nun sparks mystery after body found intact years after her death
Gower, Missouri - Hundreds of Catholics and religious believers are venturing to a small town to visit the mysterious remains of a nun whose body is still in nearly perfect condition, years after she died.
Miraculous, or nun-sense?
Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, who is best known for founding the Benedictine Sisters of Mary, Queen of the Apostles monastery in 1995, passed away in 2019.
Recently, as the abbess and sisters of the monastery were preparing to move her body to what would be its finally resting place, they reportedly made what they believe to be a miraculous discovery. Instead of bones, they found her body still intact, despite not having been embalmed and her coffin having damage that let moisture and air in.
As even embalmed corpses are subject to decomposition, the nuns said they found Lancaster "in a remarkable preserved condition."
Crowds of believers from all walks of life have been making the trek to Gower, Missouri, to witness what some are calling "a miracle."
According to the Catholic News Agency, the Catholic Church has a history of figures known as "incorruptible saints," who are believed to be "immune to the natural process of decay."
"We think she is the first African American woman to be found incorrupt," said Mother Cecilia, the current head of the monastery.
"I mean there was just this sense that the Lord was doing this," she added. "Right now we need hope. We need it. Our Lord knows that. And she was such a testament to hope. And faith. And trust."
