Mystery "golden egg" found in the ocean stumps divers and social media

Gulf of Alaska – Is it a golden egg, or an maybe an alien, on the bottom of the Pacific Ocean?

A "golden egg" or "golden orb" found off the coast of Alaska has puzzled scientists and social media alike. © Courtesy: NOAA Ocean Exploration, Seascape Alaska

American scientists have discovered a mysterious dome-shaped specimen deep on the Alaskan seafloor, but nobody knows for sure what it is.

Ocean researchers using a remotely operated survey vehicle were amazed last week when they spotted the strange item on a rock about two miles deep in the Gulf of Alaska.

It is over 4 inches in diameter and had a small tear near its base.

"As cameras zoomed in, scientists were stumped as to its identification, with initial thoughts ranging from a dead sponge attachment, to coral, to an egg casing," the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in a statement.

"Invoking almost fairytale-like imagery, the specimen has since been dubbed a 'golden orb' and even a 'golden egg,'" the agency added.

"Isn't the deep sea so delightfully strange?" wondered Sam Candio, an NOAA Ocean Exploration coordinator.