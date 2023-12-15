Parents and religious leaders outraged as elementary school starts "Satan Club"
Memphis, Tennessee - The Satanic Temple will soon launch an After School Satan Club (ASSC) at Chineyrock Elementary School, and the community is not happy about it.
In a recent meeting with concerned parents and religious leaders, Memphis-Shelby County Schools district board chair Althea Greene told a group of concerned parents, religious leaders, and school officials that "Satan has no room in this district."
But it seems like the prince of darkness just might.
According to The Guardian, the ASSC, in association with The Satanic Temple, is a federally recognized non-profit organization and national after-school program that has four other clubs in the US.
The twist is that the clubs are typically formed in response to religious clubs being created, particularly evangelical Christian groups, at schools, which most of the time goes unchallenged.
After School Satan Club created as response to religious clubs
The Satanic Temple defines itself as a "non-theistic religion that views Satan as a literary figure who represents a metaphorical construct of rejecting tyranny and championing the human mind and spirit."
They also insist that the ASSC doesn't "attempt to convert children to any religious ideology" but instead "supports children to think for themselves."
In response to the community's outrage, ASSC's national campaign director, June Everett said the move was "the first amendment at work" and serves as "a reminder of what a great and free country that we live in."
The district said in a statement to parents that they "cannot approve or deny an organization's request based solely on its viewpoints or beliefs."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Blue Jean Images & Joseph Prezioso / AFP