Parents and religious leaders outraged as elementary school starts "Satan Club"

Memphis, Tennessee - The Satanic Temple will soon launch an After School Satan Club (ASSC) at Chineyrock Elementary School, and the community is not happy about it.

In a recent meeting with concerned parents and religious leaders, Memphis-Shelby County Schools district board chair Althea Greene told a group of concerned parents, religious leaders, and school officials that "Satan has no room in this district."

But it seems like the prince of darkness just might.



According to The Guardian, the ASSC, in association with The Satanic Temple, is a federally recognized non-profit organization and national after-school program that has four other clubs in the US.

The twist is that the clubs are typically formed in response to religious clubs being created, particularly evangelical Christian groups, at schools, which most of the time goes unchallenged.