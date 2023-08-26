Hawaii senator urges tourists to visit Maui in wake of wildfires

Lahaina, Hawaii - One of Hawaii's senators is urging travelers to visit Maui despite wildfires that ravaged the western portions of the island this month.

Senator Brian Schatz has called for continued tourism in Hawaii amid the wildfire recovery. © Collage: PATRICK T. FALLON & Mandel NGAN / AFP

Senator Brian Schatz took to social media on Thursday and requested that travelers not cancel trips planned to parts of Maui unaffected by fires, particularly South Maui, an area that includes the popular tourist destinations Wailea and Kihei.

The island's economy is heavily dependent on tourism dollars, and, according to the senator, trip cancellations are now forcing resorts to furlough workers, even in areas of the island that are safe to visit. The state government's advisory discouraging non-essential travel to West Maui, including the town of Lahaina, will remain in effect through October 17.

Fueled by drought conditions and strong winds, the wildfires that started on August 8 quickly ripped through the island's western coast, effectively destroying the historic coastal town of Lahaina, once the capital of the Hawaiian Kingdom. The confirmed death toll from the fires rose to 115 in the last week of August, and officials say nearly 400 people remain missing.

The fires are now the deadliest natural disaster in Hawaii state history and the nation's deadliest wildfires in more than a century. Local officials have blamed the fires on downed power lines operated by Hawaiian Electric, which supplies power to about 95% of residents in the state.

Maui County has joined with homeowners in suing the power company, accusing the utility of acting negligently by failing to disconnect power lines when strong winds were forecast to hit the island.