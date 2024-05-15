Blinken announces billions in immediate Ukraine military aid during surprise Kyiv trip

Kyiv, Ukraine - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced in Kyiv on Wednesday the release of a further $2 billion in military aid for Ukrainian forces in their fight against Russia.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (l.) and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pose for a photo prior to their talks in Kyiv. © Brendan SMIALOWSKI / POOL / AFP

The aid, which was announced at a press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, is part of a $61 billion package that Washington approved several weeks ago following months of delays in Congress.



Blinken said the purpose of the aid was "to provide weapons today" as well as invest in Ukrainian infrastructure and help Ukraine purchase military equipment from other countries.

Kuleba meanwhile repeated that Ukraine "urgently" needs seven more air defense systems and said the northeastern region of Kharkiv, which came under Russian attack last week, needs two systems.

He also said Ukraine needed faster deliveries of weapons promised by allied countries.

The announcement of the new US assistance came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky canceled planned trips abroad over the Russian advances in the Kharkiv region.