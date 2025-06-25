Zelensky shares "long and substantive" chat with Trump at NATO summit

The Hague, Netherlands - Ukraine 's President Volodymyr Zelensky may have been left largely on the margins of NATO's summit in the Netherlands – but he still managed to score a sit-down meeting with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (l.) managed to score a sit-down meeting with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday at NATO's summit in the Netherlands. © Handout / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / AFP

"Couldn't have been nicer," Trump said after the 50-minute meeting, held behind closed doors.

No journalists were allowed into the room at the first encounter between the two men since they talked at the Vatican two months ago.

But they appeared to have avoided a repeat of the infamous Oval Office bust-up that soured relations between Kyiv and what had been its key backer.

"I had a good meeting with Zelensky," Trump said. "He's fighting a brave battle. It's a tough battle."

The positive mood music was about as good as Kyiv could have hoped, after NATO planners specifically sought to keep Zelensky at arm's length so as not to rile Trump.

The most Zelensky appeared to get was a vague promise from the US leader on Patriot air defense systems.

"We're going to see if we can make some available," Trump said of the missiles that Kyiv is desperately pleading for to shoot down Russian attacks.

"They're very hard to get," he added.

Trump said he would talk again soon to Russian President Vladimir Putin to push stalled peace efforts – but there was no mention of possible sanctions on Moscow for stalling.

Zelensky hailed the "long and substantive" sit-down.

"I thank Mr. President, I thank the United States. We discussed how to achieve a ceasefire and a real peace," he wrote on X.

"We spoke about how to protect our people. We appreciate the attention and the readiness to help bring peace closer."