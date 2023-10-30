Kyiv launches combined drone and missile attack on Crimea

Olenivka, Ukraine - The Ukrainian military said on Monday it had hit a Russian air defense base on the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea in an attack with naval drones and missiles.

The Ukrainian military said it had launched naval drone and missile attacks on a Russian air defense base in Crimea (stock image). © 123RF/strebkov

A strategically important air defense object on the west coast of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, was "successfully fired upon," according to a press release issued by the armed forces.



Media reports suggest a position near the village of Olenivka was hit by US ATACMS missiles, injuring 17 soldiers and damaging five vehicles.

Moscow has not officially confirmed these reports. However, the Moscow-appointed governor of the port city of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, posted on Telegram on Monday that forces of the Black Sea Fleet had beaten off a drone attack off the coast during the night.

In another attack around midday, eight Shadow Storm cruise missiles were intercepted over Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on its Telegram channel.

According to Razvozhayev, two "objects" were intercepted over Sevastopol. A 57-year-old man was injured in the leg by falling debris.

Russia has been using Crimea as a supply base for its war against Ukraine, which it has been waging for more than 20 months. In recent weeks, Kyiv has stepped up its attacks on military assets in Crimea.