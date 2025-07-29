Viral Video of the Day for July 29, 2025: Spider crashes bride's dream wedding!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , one bride got way more than she bargained for when a romantic wedding moment turned into a full-blown nightmare!

In the viral clip, Steph Gomez is standing beside her groom, all smiles as he begins his heartfelt vows, but just seconds in, a massive nest of daddy long legs suddenly drops from the ceiling above right onto her head and dress.

She shrieks, flails, and runs off to the side, leaving stunned guests and a speechless groom in her wake.

"I don't think she overreacted enough," one viewer commented.

Check it out: