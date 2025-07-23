US approves new arms sales to bolster Ukraine's defenses as Russia escalates attacks

Washington DC - The US on Wednesday announced the approval of $322 million in arms sales to bolster Ukraine 's air defenses and its armored combat vehicles.

The announcement of the sales comes after Washington temporarily halted some weapons shipments to Ukraine earlier this month, even as Kyiv faced heavy Russian missile and drone attacks.

The sale of HAWK air defense equipment and sustainment will cost up to $172 million, while Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle equipment and services will total up to $150 million, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said.

The proposed HAWK equipment sale "will improve Ukraine's capability to meet current and future threats by further equipping it to conduct self-defense and regional security missions with a more robust air defense capability," DSCA said.

And the Bradley equipment and services will help meet Ukraine's "urgent need to strengthen local sustainment capabilities to maintain high operational rates for US-provided vehicles and weapon systems," it said.

The State Department approved the possible sales, and the DSCA provided the required notification to the US Congress, which still needs to sign off on the transactions.

The latest proposed military sale to Ukraine follows another announced in early May valued at $310.5 million for F-16 training and sustainment.