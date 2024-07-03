NATO allies fail to agree on crucial detail of Ukraine military aid pledge

Brussels, Belgium - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg failed to get allies to commit to a multi-year financial pledge to support Ukraine .

NATO countries could not reach an agreement on sharing the financial costs of supporting Ukraine in its war against the Russian invasion. © PETRAS MALUKAS / AFP

According to information obtained by dpa on Wednesday ahead of a NATO leaders' summit in Washington, allies would only commit to support for Ukraine worth $43 billion within the next year.

The multi-year financial pledge was part of the secretary general's attempt to shore up the alliance's support for Ukraine in the event that the Donald Trump, notoriously hostile to NATO, returns to the US presidency in January 2025.

At a meeting of NATO defense ministers in June, Stoltenberg called on allies to agree a plan to maintain for the long term their current level of support to Ukraine, which he put at €40 billion per year.

The burden would be divided up according to NATO countries' GDP, with the US contributing 50%, Stoltenberg said.

The €40 billion sum nearly corresponds to the annual support provided to Ukraine by NATO allies since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

Allies however did not reach an agreement on sharing the financial costs of supporting Ukraine, with NATO members vaguely saying that the GDP of a country's economy should play a role.