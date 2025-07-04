Viral Video of the Day for July 4, 2025: Toddler has priceless reaction to Toy Story characters' birthday surprise!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a little boy got the surprise of a lifetime on his birthday, and his mom was able to capture his adorable reaction on tape.

In the clip shared by mom Shelbi Kaun, the young boy opens his bedroom door to find beloved Toy Story characters – Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie, and more – waiting outside with balloons.

At first, he is visibly stunned, but within seconds, his face lights up with the warmest smile ever.

"I was 2 years old again for a few seconds," one viewer adorably commented.

Check out the cuteness: