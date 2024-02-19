Red Cross probing fate of thousands of people missing in Russia-Ukraine war

Geneva, Switzerland - The Red Cross said Monday it was trying to find out what happened to 23,000 people who have disappeared in the chaos of Russia's war in Ukraine .

The International Committee of the Red Cross said it was seeking to determine whether they had been captured, killed, or had lost contact after fleeing their homes.



Shortly after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the ICRC created a special bureau of its Central Tracing Agency (CTA) dedicated to searching for those missing on both sides in the conflict.

"Not knowing what happened to a loved one is excruciating, and this is the tragic reality for tens of thousands of families, who live in a state of constant anguish," CTA bureau chief Dusan Vujasanin said in a statement.

"Families have the right to know what happened to their relatives and, when possible, to exchange news with them."

The ICRC said that over the past two years it had received more than 115,000 phone calls, online requests, letters, and in-person visits from desperate family members from both Russia and Ukraine looking for missing relatives.

By the end of January, the organization and its partners had helped provide 8,000 families with information, it said.