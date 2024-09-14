Russia and Ukraine swap hundreds of POWs in UAE-brokered deal

Ukraine - Russia said Saturday it swapped 103 Ukrainian soldiers held captive for an equal number of Russian POWs in an exchange deal brokered by the United Arab Emirates.

A Ukrainian prisoner of war reacts after a swap with Russia, at an unknown location in Ukraine. © Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy via Telegram/Handout via REUTERS

The Russian troops freed in Saturday's swap were captured during Ukraine's incursion into the Kursk region, which began on August 6, according to the Russian defense ministry.



There was no immediate confirmation from the Ukrainian side.

"As a result of the negotiation process, 103 Russian servicemen captured in the Kursk region were returned from territory controlled by the Kyiv regime," the Russian defense ministry said.

"In return, 103 Ukrainian army prisoners of war were handed over."

"At present, all Russian servicemen are on the territory of the Republic of Belarus, where they are being provided with the necessary psychological and medical assistance, as well as an opportunity to contact their relatives," the ministry added.

Despite ongoing hostilities, Russia and Ukraine have managed to swap hundreds of prisoners throughout the two-and-half-year conflict, often in deals brokered by the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, or Turkey.