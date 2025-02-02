Russia and Ukraine trade blame for attack on Kursk school sheltering civilians

Kyiv, Ukraine - Kyiv and Moscow traded blame Sunday for a strike on a school in a Ukrainian -occupied town in Russia 's Kursk region, as Washington urged both sides to make compromises to end the conflict.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (l.) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (r.) have been embroiled in a bitter nearly three-year war. © MANDEL NGAN, MIKHAIL METZEL / AFP / SPUTNIK

Fighting in the nearly three-year war has shown no signs of easing despite US President Donald Trump's promise to quickly reach a ceasefire after he took office on January 20.

On Sunday Trump's Ukraine envoy hinted that both sides would have to make concessions to end the war – which could include Kyiv giving up land occupied by Russia.

The Ukrainian Air Force said four people were killed Saturday in a Russian-guided aerial bomb attack on a former school building sheltering civilians in the town of Sudzha.

Four others were seriously wounded and 80 people were rescued from the rubble, it added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Russia "devoid of civility," sharing a video on social media showing a heavily damaged building, as well as a wounded man lying on the ground.

But Russia blamed Ukraine for the attack, saying they had opened a criminal case against a Ukrainian commander who they said was behind the attack.

A defense ministry statement accused Kyiv of a "war crime" with "no statute of limitations" by targeting the school.