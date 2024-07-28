Russia captures two new Ukrainian villages in Donetsk region

Moscow, Russia - Russia said on Sunday its forces had captured two villages in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine as they push towards the city of Pokrovsk, northwest of the regional capital.

An apartment building destroyed by artillery fire is seen in the town of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, on July 24 amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. © Anatolii STEPANOV / AFP

The Russian defense ministry said troops had taken control of the neighboring villages of Progres and Yevgenivka, a few miles apart.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged Kyiv's forces were under pressure in the region during his evening address on Sunday.

"It is extremely challenging in the Donetsk directions, and it is in the Pokrovsk direction that there have been the biggest number of Russian assaults these weeks – the most intense enemy attacks are precisely there," he said.

"Everyone who stops these Russian strikes and destroys this Russian offensive potential is performing one of the most important missions in this war."

On Saturday, Russia claimed the nearby village of Lozuvatske, one of nearly a dozen it says it has captured in the Donetsk region this month.

The Kremlin has recently centered its offensive capabilities on the region, which it claimed to have annexed months after launching its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.