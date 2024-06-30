Zelensky asks for more air defense after Russia drops hundreds of bombs

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has complained about the ongoing Russian bombing and once again asked the West for more help with air defense.

In the past week alone, Russia has dropped 800 glide bombs over Ukraine, Zelensky announced in Kyiv on Sunday.

He also published a video of the heavy destruction and fires in the Kherson, Dnipro, Odesa, and Zaporizhzhya regions, among others.

On Saturday, seven people were killed in an attack on the city of Vilniansk in the Zaporizhzhya region.

According to official figures from Sunday, more than 40 people were injured. Lower figures had initially been reported the previous day.

"Ukraine needs more air defense systems. We need strong help from our partners," said Zelensky.

Ukraine needs means to shoot down the Russian fighter bombers, he said.

The West is supporting Ukraine in its defense campaign against the Russian invasion, which has been going on for more than two years.

The country has repeatedly demanded more US Patriot air-defense systems to better protect its cities from Russian airstrikes.