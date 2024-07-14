Zelensky says more US aid coming as Russian forces slam Ukraine

Washington DC - Further military assistance to Ukraine is on the way, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday following his return to the country from last week's NATO summit in Washington.

Concrete agreements had been struck aimed at boosting Ukraine's defense capacities, including weapons for troops and support for the country's armaments industry, he posted on X.

Zelensky mentioned Patriot and other air defense systems but did not provide details.

Russian forces had launched more than 700 glide bombs, 170 aerial drones of various types, and almost 80 missiles at Ukrainian targets over the past week alone, he said.

He expressed his gratitude to all those helping to deliver defense systems to Ukraine while calling for yet more air defense systems. Zelensky published a video of the destruction and deaths caused to back up his call.

He also announced further security agreements with the Czech Republic, Slovenia and Ireland, where he stopped off on his return trip.

Zelensky has recently signed agreements of this kind with Poland, Luxembourg, and Romania. The agreements are aimed at bridging the period until Ukraine can join NATO.

