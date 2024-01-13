Russia launches dozens of overnight airstrikes on Ukraine as relentless attacks continue

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukraine reported the downing of eight of 40 Russian missiles, in Moscow's latest attack on the country, and an additional 20 projectiles were thwarted by Ukraine's successful deployment of electronic warfare.

Russia launched another large-scale attack on Ukraine overnight on Saturday, damaging multiple buildings in the Sumy region. © IMAGO / Pond5 Images

The Ukrainian air force announced on Saturday morning on Telegram the most recent Russian attacks, which occurred overnight.



More than 20 houses were damaged and one woman was injured in the Sumy region, authorities said.

A rocket fell into the courtyard of a residential building in Poltava, but did not explode, according to official sources.

Ukraine has come under repeated and often heavy bombardment by Russia over the past days and weeks.

The effectiveness of Ukraine's air defense capabilities varies across regions. Kyiv has a well-supplied air defense system, thanks to Western military aid, but other areas do not.

This is one reason why Ukraine has repeatedly been appealing to its international partners to continue their support.

The fighting is the war nearing its two-year mark is still concentrated around the east and south. Ukrainian forces launched a counteroffensive earlier this year, but progress has been limited.