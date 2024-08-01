Russia says US-made F-16s delivered to Ukraine "will be shot down"

Moscow, Russia - The Kremlin said Thursday that any F-16s delivered to Ukraine would be shot down and have little impact on the battlefield, in response to reports that the first fighter jets have arrived.

An is on display during the Ukrainian President's official visit to inspect the fighter jets at Belgium's Melsbroek military airport. © SIMON WOHLFAHRT / AFP

"Their number will gradually decrease, they will be shot down... But of course, these deliveries will not have any significant impact on the development of events on the front," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.



For more than two years, Ukraine has pleaded with Western allies for the US-made fighter jets – long considered the crown jewel in the sprawling list of military hardware Kyiv has sought from its Western backers.

For decades, the F-16 has been touted for its precision, speed, and range.



Kyiv hopes the arrival of the fighters will enable it to better protect itself from Russian bombardment.

Several NATO countries have pledged to supply varying numbers of the fighter jets and have been training Ukrainian pilots and crews for months.

Amid a blistering Russian air campaign in recent months, President Volodymyr Zelensky has placed Ukraine's need for improved air defenses at the top of his agenda at meetings with allies.

During an interview with AFP in May, Zelensky said Ukraine needed around 130 F-16s to secure parity with Russian aviation.