Russian airstrikes on Ukraine lead to injuries and damage in residential areas
Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine - Sixteen people were injured, and civilian structures were severely damaged in renewed Russian air attacks on the southern Ukrainian industrial city of Zaporizhzhya, regional governor Ivan Fedorov reported on Telegram on Sunday.
Fedorov published photos of wrecked homes, saying that people could still be trapped in the rubble. Several fires had broken out after a total of 13 airstrikes, he reported.
Presidential office head Andriy Yermak said that another major Ukrainian city was being terrorized by Russian airstrikes. He called on the country's Western allies to supply more weapons to Ukraine.
The Russian economy needed to be targeted to remove the basis for fighting the war, he said.
Separately, the Ukrainian air defenses reported 22 Russian drone attacks, 15 of which had been warded off.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia had dropped 900 bombs on Ukraine in the past week alone. In addition, there had been 300 drone and 40 missile attacks, he wrote on Telegram.
In Moscow, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that its air defenses had shot down 125 Ukrainian drones.
Authorities in the southwestern city of Voronezh reported damage caused by falling debris. Fires also reportedly broke out.
Russia repels Ukraine's drone attacks
Several cars, two apartments and a children's playground were damaged, Governor Alexander Gusev said. No one was injured, he said.
Earlier, the Defense Ministry reported 125 repelled drone attacks. In addition to Voronezh, the border regions of Belgorod and Rostov were targeted in particular, it said.
The regions of Bryansk, Kursk and Krasnodar were also attacked in isolated cases, according to the ministry.
Ukraine has been defending itself against a full-scale Russian invasion for more than two and a half years.
Cover photo: Handout / Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration / AFP