Russian attack on Kyiv kills five-year-old ahead of Ukraine ceasefire negotiations

Kyiv, Ukraine - Three people have been killed and 10 injured in Russian drone attacks on Kyiv, authorities said on Sunday, one day ahead of crucial ceasefire negotiations in Saudi Arabia.

Russian drone and missile attacks on Kyiv killed at least three people, including a five-year-old child. © REUTERS

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and military administrator Teymur Tkachenko reported numerous explosions on Telegram overnight, causing fires on the upper floors of several high-rise buildings.

Air sirens sounded in the Ukrainian capital for more than five hours amid the attacks.

Tkachenko said that a five-year-old child was among the dead, while an 11-month-old baby was injured.

The strikes come as US negotiators are due to meet separately with Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Saudi Arabia to discuss a potential ceasefire on Monday.

Moscow promised a break in attacks against Ukraine's energy infrastructure this week following talks with US President Donald Trump, but the Russian military has since stepped up its attacks on civilian targets in Ukrainian cities.

Late on Saturday, the Russian military launched several drone swarms against targets in Ukraine, including the eastern city of Kharkiv.

Airstrikes were also carried out with guided glide bombs.

The industrial city of Zaporizhzhia in south-eastern Ukraine was hit by at least four bombs, military administrator Ivan Fedorov said.