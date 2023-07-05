Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of planning to blow up nuclear power plant

Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that Russia was planning "dangerous provocations" at the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of planning an attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. © REUTERS

His statement came after Kyiv and Moscow traded accusations of preparing an incident at the plant, which is Europe's largest.



Fears over the safety risks for the nuclear plant have persisted throughout Russia's invasion.

"I warned [French President] Emmanuel Macron that the occupation troops are preparing dangerous provocations at the Zaporizhzhia plant," Zelensky said in a statement after a phone call with his French counterpart.

"We agreed to keep the situation under maximum control together with the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency)," he added.

In his evening address, Zelensky said Russia had "installed objects similar to explosives" on the plant, according to Ukrainian intelligence.

"Perhaps to simulate the hit on the plant. Maybe they have some other scenario. But in any case, the world sees it," the Ukrainian leader said.

"Radiation is a threat to everyone in the world."