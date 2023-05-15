Ukraine reports more gains in Bakhmut "against all odds"

Bakhmut, Ukraine - Ukrainian forces have made further gains in the area around the heavily contested eastern city of Bakhmut, according to the government in Kyiv.

"Our units have captured more than ten enemy positions north and south of Bakhmut and cleared a large forest area near Ivanivske of the enemy," Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar wrote on Telegram Sunday.



Russian soldiers were captured during the operation, and Ukrainian troops continued to advance "against all odds," she said.

Despite the latest Ukrainian success, the situation in Bakhmut remains tense, she said, as the Russian military is putting up staunch resistance. "The enemy has gathered all its forces there and is trying to advance, destroying everything in its path," Maliar wrote. "Fierce fighting continues."

Over the past days, the Ukrainian army has managed to regain territory around Bakhmut, which has been at the center of fierce fighting for months, from Russian forces. Kyiv's forces could now encircle mercenaries from the Wagner Group, which has been deployed to the city.