Ukraine reports more gains in Bakhmut "against all odds"
Bakhmut, Ukraine - Ukrainian forces have made further gains in the area around the heavily contested eastern city of Bakhmut, according to the government in Kyiv.
"Our units have captured more than ten enemy positions north and south of Bakhmut and cleared a large forest area near Ivanivske of the enemy," Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar wrote on Telegram Sunday.
Russian soldiers were captured during the operation, and Ukrainian troops continued to advance "against all odds," she said.
Despite the latest Ukrainian success, the situation in Bakhmut remains tense, she said, as the Russian military is putting up staunch resistance. "The enemy has gathered all its forces there and is trying to advance, destroying everything in its path," Maliar wrote. "Fierce fighting continues."
Over the past days, the Ukrainian army has managed to regain territory around Bakhmut, which has been at the center of fierce fighting for months, from Russian forces. Kyiv's forces could now encircle mercenaries from the Wagner Group, which has been deployed to the city.
Donetsk comes under heavy shelling
The Russian-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine meanwhile came under apparent heavy artillery fire on Sunday, Russian state news agency TASS reported, citing local authorities.
The city was hit by hundreds of artillery shells and projectiles from multiple rocket launchers, although no details were given about the toll of the shelling. The account could not be independently verified. Donetsk lies directly behind the front lines in eastern Ukraine.
The shelling comes after Russia fired cruise missiles and Iranian-made kamikaze drones at Ukrainian targets overnight, triggering air raid alerts across the country, Kyiv officials said early on Sunday.
Cover photo: via REUTERS