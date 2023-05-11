Ukraine makes advances as Wagner Group leader fears "meat grinder"

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed on Wednesday to take back every piece of territory Russia has taken from his country, as his frontline soldiers reportedly made territorial gains in heavily-contested Bakhmut.

Ukraine's frontline soldiers reportedly made territorial gains in heavily-contested Bakhmut. © via REUTERS

"We will not leave a single piece of our land to the enemy – tyranny will rule nowhere," Zelensky said in his nightly video address.



"We need to bring freedom, security and Europe back to the whole Ukrainian land," Zelensky said.

His address came hours after Ukrainian troops, engaging in heavy fighting for control in the eastern Donetsk region, said they had pushed back Russian troops in some places near Bakhmut.

"We are conducting effective counterattacks there," Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of the Ukrainian land forces, said on Telegram on Wednesday evening.