Ukraine says it is in "final stages" of talks on US mineral deal

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukraine and the US are working out details of an agreement that would give Washington access to Ukrainian natural resources in exchange for American support, Kyiv said Monday.

Ukraine, led by President Volodymyr Zelensky (r.), is reportedly in "final stages" of an agreement with the Trump administration to give the US access to the country's mineral resources. © ROBERTO SCHMIDT, TETIANA DZHAFAROVA / AFP / POOL

Negotiations have triggered tensions with US officials pressuring Ukraine to sign a deal despite Kyiv's insistence that initial drafts lacked vital security guarantees.

"Ukrainian and US teams are in the final stages of negotiations regarding the minerals agreement. The negotiations have been very constructive, with nearly all key details finalised," Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna said on X.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he aims to get concrete security guarantees from the US in exchange for granting Washington access to critical resources.

US President Donald Trump has demanded that Ukraine give access to rare minerals to compensate for the wartime aid Kyiv received under Joe Biden.

"We are committed to completing this swiftly to proceed with its signature," Stefanishyna added in her post on social media.