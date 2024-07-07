Ukrainian drone attack on Russian soils blows up munitions depot

Voronezh, Russia - An overnight Ukrainian drone attack set a Russian munitions depot ablaze in the Voronezh region near the border, officials from both sides confirmed Sunday.

A Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's Voronezh region blew up a munitions depot, officials from both sides confirmed Sunday. © Screenshot/X/@Gerashchenko_en

"Several drones were detected and destroyed overnight by air defense systems above the Voronezh region," regional governor Alexander Gusev wrote on Telegram.



"Their falling debris set off a fire in a depot" in the Podgorensky district, about 50 miles from the Ukrainian border.

"Explosives began to detonate," Gusev said, adding that there were no indications anybody had been hurt.

Rescue teams were at the scene and Gusev said local people living near the depot were being evacuated.

A Ukrainian defense source told AFP that its drones hit the munitions factory in an overnight attack.

"The enemy stored surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, shells for tanks and artillery and boxes of ammunition" at the site, which was hit by drones resulting in a "powerful" explosion, the source said.

Russia and Ukraine have used drones, including large explosive devices with a range of hundreds of miles, extensively since Russia launched its invasion in February 2022.