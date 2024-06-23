Ukraine launches massive attack on Crimean city as Russia blames US for death of beachgoers

Sevastopol, Crimea - A Ukrainian missile attack Sunday on a city in the Russian-annexed Crimea peninsula killed three people, including two children, and wounded over 100, officials said.

Fragments hit beachgoers in Sevastopol after at least one missile was intercepted by air defenses and exploded in the air, according to officials.



Sevastopol governor Mikhail Razvozhayev wrote on Telegram that two children and one adult had died. A Russian health ministry official told RIA Novosti news agency that 124 people were injured, including 27 children.

Russia's defense ministry said Ukraine used US-supplied weapons in the attack and accused it of using cluster munitions, and it added that Washington bore responsibility for the deaths of "peaceful residents."

Sevastopol, a Black Sea port city and naval base on the Crimean peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014, regularly comes under fire from Ukraine, but Sunday's attack was unusually deadly.

Razvozhayev said the attack hit Uchkuyevka, an area with sandy beaches and hotels.

Videos posted on social media showed people running from the beach as explosions go off and people in swimming outfits carrying a stretcher. AFP could not verify their authenticity.