Ukrainians move Christmas to December 25 to be "far from Moscow"

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukrainian Orthodox Christians attended services on Sunday as the country prepares to celebrate Christmas on December 25 for the first time, after the government changed the date from January 7, when most Orthodox believers celebrate, in a snub to Russia .

A woman lights a candle during an Orthodox Christmas service mass at the Saint John the Theologian Church in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on December 24, 2023. © SERGEY BOBOK / AFP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a Christmas message released Sunday evening said that "all Ukrainians are together. We all celebrate Christmas together. On the same date, as one big family, as one nation, as one united country."

In the southern Black Sea port of Odesa, churchgoers prayed and lit candles as priests in gold vestments held Christmas Eve service in the Cathedral of the Nativity, decorated with fir trees and a nativity scene.

"We believe that we really should celebrate Christmas with the whole world, far away, far away from Moscow. For me that's the new message now," said one smiling parishioner, Olena, whose son is a medic on the front line.

"We really want to celebrate in a new way. This is a holiday with the whole of Ukraine, with our independent Ukraine. This is very important for us," she told AFP.

Most eastern Christian churches use the Julian calendar, where Christmas falls on January 7, rather than the Gregorian calendar used in everyday life and by Western churches.

Zelensky signed a law in July moving the celebration to December 25, saying it allows Ukrainians to "abandon the Russian heritage of imposing Christmas celebrations on January 7."

The date change is part of hastened moves since the invasion to remove traces of the Russian and Soviet empires, such as by renaming streets and removing monuments.

The Orthodox Church of Ukraine formally broke away from the Russian Orthodox Church over Moscow's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and its support for separatists in eastern Ukraine.