Wagner Group could present a new threat to Ukraine, warns war monitor

Kyiv, Ukraine - Russia's paramilitary Wagner army under the control of the Kremlin may be a new threat to Ukraine , according to the latest assessment by military observers.

A man visits the grave of Dmitry Utkin, a commander of the Wagner mercenary group, in Moscow, Russia, while marking 40 days since Utkin and the group's chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's death. © REUTERS

The Wagner Group would present a threat if it re-emerges as an effective military organization or reconstitutes as a large, unitary organization with effective centralized leadership steered by the Russian Defense Ministry, according to an analysis by the US Institute for Studies of War (ISW).



The institute had earlier said the army was not a threat after the death of its chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in a plane crash in August.

His death came after he led a brief insurrection in the summer, following rising tensions between Russian military commanders and Prigozhin, whose fighters battled alongside regular Russian units in Ukraine.

The leadership and status of the Wagner force is currently unclear, but ISW said Prigozhin's son Pavel might take over the leadership of the units, citing sources close to the organization.

Pavel Prigozhin is to negotiate with the National Guard, which is subordinate to the presidential administration and has its own combat technology, ISW said.

However, the Russian Defense Ministry would still have to provide weapons, ammunition, and logistics.

Russian President Vladimir Putin received former Wagner official and army co-founder Andrei Trozhev in the Kremlin last week and tasked him with forming volunteer units.

At the time, Putin said the units would be used primarily in the war against Ukraine.

Under Prigozhin, Wagner conquered several territories in Ukraine, including Bakhmut.

But presently, the group's leadership and status are unclear. It has units deployed in Belarus, the Central African Republic, Libya, and Mali, according to the analysis.