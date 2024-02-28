White House responds to question of US boots on the grounds in Ukraine

Washington DC - The White House said Tuesday that the US would not send troops to fight in Ukraine , after French President Emmanuel Macron refused to rule out the dispatch of Western forces.

The White House has ruled out sending US troops to fight in Ukraine after French President Emmanuel Macron opened the door to the possibility of dispatching Western soldiers. © IMAGO / Pond5 Images

President Joe Biden "has been clear that the US will not send troops to fight in Ukraine," National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement.



The only US military personnel in Ukraine were with the American embassy in Kyiv "doing important work" on the accountability of weapons provided to Ukraine, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

Kirby denied that US troops could be sent for demining, arms production or cyber operations, as French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne had suggested Western troops could be.

He added that it would be a "sovereign decision" for France or any other NATO country whether to send troops to Ukraine.