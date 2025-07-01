Rashida Tlaib leads new congressional letter demanding end to Israel's aid blockade in Gaza

Washington DC - Representative Rashida Tlaib and 18 congressional colleagues on Monday sent a letter urging an end to US support for Israel's brutal siege and blockade of Gaza .

Representative Rashida Tlaib © ALLISON ROBBERT / AFP

"We are outraged at the weaponization of humanitarian aid and escalating use of starvation as a weapon of war by the Israeli government against the Palestinian people in Gaza," the lawmakers wrote in the letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"Despite claims to the contrary, the Israeli blockade on Gaza remains in place and, every day, is pushing hungry families closer to their limits."

Experts have warned that the entire population of the Gaza Strip faces the dire threat of famine amid Israel's unrelenting assault. Children and families are starving as Israel has cut off long-established international aid delivery channels in lieu of the militarized, US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).

Israeli forces regularly open fire on Palestinians seeking humanitarian aid at GHF distribution points, with soldiers and army officers admitting the areas around the few centers have become a "killing field." UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini has described the sites as "death traps."

"Placing humanitarian assistance under the control of armed military actors undermines transparency and accountability and is a blatant violation of the core humanitarian principles of neutrality, impartiality, and independence," the letter states.