Rashida Tlaib leads new congressional letter demanding end to Israel's aid blockade in Gaza
Washington DC - Representative Rashida Tlaib and 18 congressional colleagues on Monday sent a letter urging an end to US support for Israel's brutal siege and blockade of Gaza.
"We are outraged at the weaponization of humanitarian aid and escalating use of starvation as a weapon of war by the Israeli government against the Palestinian people in Gaza," the lawmakers wrote in the letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
"Despite claims to the contrary, the Israeli blockade on Gaza remains in place and, every day, is pushing hungry families closer to their limits."
Experts have warned that the entire population of the Gaza Strip faces the dire threat of famine amid Israel's unrelenting assault. Children and families are starving as Israel has cut off long-established international aid delivery channels in lieu of the militarized, US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).
Israeli forces regularly open fire on Palestinians seeking humanitarian aid at GHF distribution points, with soldiers and army officers admitting the areas around the few centers have become a "killing field." UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini has described the sites as "death traps."
"Placing humanitarian assistance under the control of armed military actors undermines transparency and accountability and is a blatant violation of the core humanitarian principles of neutrality, impartiality, and independence," the letter states.
Lawmakers demand end to Israeli blockade and restoration of Gaza aid access
In addition to Tlaib, signatories to the letter included:
- Representative Hank Johnson (Democrat, Georgia)
- Representative Delia Ramirez (Democrat, Illinois)
- Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Democrat, New York)
- Representative Greg Casar (Democrat, Texas)
- Representative Chuy García (Democrat, Illinois)
- Representative Nydia Velázquez (Democrat, New York)
- Representative Chellie Pingree (Democrat, Maine)
- Representative Mark Pocan (Democrat, Wisconsin)
- Representative Bonnie Watson Coleman (Democrat, New Jersey)
- Representative Ilhan Omar (Democrat, Minnesota)
- Representative Al Green (Democrat, Texas)
- Representative Summer Lee (Democrat, Pennsylvania)
- Representative James McGovern (Democrat, Massachusetts)
- Representative Jonathan Jackson (Democrat, Illinois)
- Representative Pramila Jayapal (Democrat, Washington)
- Representative Ayanna Pressley (Democrat, Massachusetts)
- Senator Bernie Sanders (Independent, Vermont)
- Representative Paul Tonko (Democrat, New York)
"We cannot be silent. This current blockade is starving Palestinian civilians in violation of international law, and the militarization of food will not help," the members of Congress wrote.
"We demand an immediate end to the blockade, an immediate resumption of unfettered humanitarian aid entry into Gaza, the restoration of U.S. funding to UNRWA, and an immediate and lasting ceasefire."
"Any other path forward is a path toward greater hunger, famine, and death."
Cover photo: ALLISON ROBBERT / AFP