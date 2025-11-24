Zelensky and Russia react to negotiations with US over new Ukraine peace deal

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday hailed "important steps" after talks in Geneva with the US, but said more work is needed to negotiate an end to the war with Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged allies to do more to ensure "real peace" in negotiations for an end to Russia's invasion. © Sarah Meyssonnier / POOL / AFP

Ukrainian, American and, European officials met in Switzerland Sunday after a US proposal to end Russia's almost four-year invasion was widely criticized as heeding to Moscow's demands.

All sides claimed progress in negotiations in Geneva, with a joint statement calling them "constructive."

EU leaders are expected to hold emergency Ukraine talks on the sidelines of a summit in Angola later on Monday.

"In the steps we have coordinated with the side of the US, we've managed to keep extremely sensitive points," Zelensky told a conference in Sweden, speaking via video link.

These included "the full release of all Ukrainian prisoners of war under the all-for-all formula and civilians, and the complete return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia."

Kyiv has throughout the war said Russia had illegally taken Ukrainian children from occupied territories into Russia, seeking their return.

"These are important steps, but to achieve real peace, more, more is needed," Zelensky said.

He said Ukraine stands at a "critical moment" and vowed to look for "compromises that strengthen but not weaken us."

A 28-point US proposal last week spooked Europe, with many seeing it as effective capitulation to Russia.

Russian President Vladimir "Putin wants legal recognition for what he has stolen," Zelensky said.

The Kremlin said Monday it was not informed on the results of the Geneva talks.