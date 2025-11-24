US agrees to "updated and refined" Ukraine peace plan in major tone shift

Geneva, Switzerland - The US and Ukraine have drawn up an "updated and refined" peace framework to end the war in Ukraine following talks in Geneva on Sunday.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (r.) confirmed the drafting of a new framework to end Russia's war on Ukraine. © REUTERS

Both sides agreed to continue working intensively on the joint proposal in the coming days and to remain in close coordination with European partners, they said in a joint statement.

"Final decisions under this framework will be made by the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States," the statement added.

The discussions in Geneva were described as "constructive, focused and respectful," showing "meaningful progress toward aligning positions and identifying clear next steps."

The negotiators reaffirmed that any future agreement must uphold Ukraine's sovereignty and ensure a lasting and just peace.

"As a result of the discussions, the parties drafted an updated and refined peace framework," they said.

Ukraine also pointedly thanked the US for its support after President Donald Trump accused it of expressing "zero gratitude" in an angry social media post. Both sides said they would continue working together to achieve a peace that guarantees the "security, stability and reconstruction" of Ukraine.

"The Ukrainian delegation affirmed that all of their principal concerns – security guarantees, long-term economic development, infrastructure protection, freedom of navigation, and political sovereignty – were thoroughly addressed during the meeting," a separate US readout said.

It added that Ukrainian representatives stated the revised draft reflects their national interests and provides "credible and enforceable mechanisms to safeguard Ukraine's security in both the near and long term."