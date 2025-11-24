US agrees to "updated and refined" Ukraine peace plan in major tone shift
Geneva, Switzerland - The US and Ukraine have drawn up an "updated and refined" peace framework to end the war in Ukraine following talks in Geneva on Sunday.
Both sides agreed to continue working intensively on the joint proposal in the coming days and to remain in close coordination with European partners, they said in a joint statement.
"Final decisions under this framework will be made by the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States," the statement added.
The discussions in Geneva were described as "constructive, focused and respectful," showing "meaningful progress toward aligning positions and identifying clear next steps."
The negotiators reaffirmed that any future agreement must uphold Ukraine's sovereignty and ensure a lasting and just peace.
"As a result of the discussions, the parties drafted an updated and refined peace framework," they said.
Ukraine also pointedly thanked the US for its support after President Donald Trump accused it of expressing "zero gratitude" in an angry social media post. Both sides said they would continue working together to achieve a peace that guarantees the "security, stability and reconstruction" of Ukraine.
"The Ukrainian delegation affirmed that all of their principal concerns – security guarantees, long-term economic development, infrastructure protection, freedom of navigation, and political sovereignty – were thoroughly addressed during the meeting," a separate US readout said.
It added that Ukrainian representatives stated the revised draft reflects their national interests and provides "credible and enforceable mechanisms to safeguard Ukraine's security in both the near and long term."
US walks back deadline for deal
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio earlier on Sunday said "substantial" progress was made during talks with Ukrainian officials in Geneva over Washington's 28-point peace plan that has been met with massive resistance by Kyiv and its European allies.
He noted that remaining issues were not "insurmountable" and said matters directly affecting Europe and NATO would be addressed separately, with input from allied nations.
"I honestly believe we'll get there," the secretary added.
Rubio also softened the previously suggested deadline for Ukraine's acceptance, noting that while a conclusion by Thursday would be ideal, "whether it's Thursday, whether it's Friday, whether it's Wednesday, whether it's Monday of the following week, we want it to be soon," he said.
Rubio met in Geneva with Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, and Daniel Driscoll, a senior Pentagon official, for talks with the Ukrainian delegation.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the renewed diplomatic efforts in an evening video address, expressing hope that the talks would lead to the right steps to end the conflict.
The talks in Switzerland, which also involved officials from France, the UK, Germany and the EU, were hastily organized to make the US reconsider its latest proposal for ending the conflict that emerged earlier this week.
Ukraine's European allies have pushed back on the plan in its original form, which heavily favored Russia.
The 28-point document would require Kyiv to cede large swathes of territory to Russia and severely limit the size of its military, among other measures.
