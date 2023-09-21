Zelensky challenges UN to revoke Russia's "stolen privilege" in tense confrontation

New York, New York - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday confronted Russia directly at the UN Security Council, denouncing the invasion of his country as "criminal" and urging the UN to strip Moscow of its veto power.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky came face-to-face for the first time since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. © Collage: REUTERS

Dressed in his trademark military fatigues, Zelensky for the first time since the February 2022 invasion sat in the same room as a Russian official, who responded by scrolling through his smartphone disinterestedly.



"Most of the world recognizes the truth about this war," Zelensky said. "It is a criminal and unprovoked aggression by Russia against our nation aimed at seizing Ukraine's territory and resources."

Zelensky called on the UN to vote to end Russia's veto power on the Security Council, where Moscow joins only the US, Britain, China, and France in being able to block any resolution.

The Ukrainian leader said this move could be among wide-ranging reforms at the Security Council that would include giving permanent representation to nations in the developing world, where support for Ukraine's cause has been lukewarm.

"Veto power in the hands of the aggressor is what has pushed the UN into a deadlock," Zelensky said.

"It is impossible to stop the war because all efforts are vetoed by the aggressor or those who condone the aggressor," he said.

Zelensky, who will be in Washington DC on Thursday, repeated the Ukrainian stance that Moscow's veto power belonged to the former Soviet Union – one of the victors of World War II after which the UN was created – and not to President Vladimir Putin's Russia.

"Unfortunately, this seat on the Security Council, which Russia occupies illegally through backstage manipulations following the collapse of the Soviet Union, has been taken by liars whose job it is to whitewash the aggression and the genocide," Zelensky said.