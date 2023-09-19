Biden rallies support for Ukraine as Zelensky attends UN General Assembly

President Joe Biden on Tuesday warned the UN General Assembly against trying to "appease" Russia's "naked aggression" in its war against Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden addressed the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, urging continued support for Ukraine in its war with Russia. © REUTERS Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky joined the annual UN General Assembly for the first time since the war and listened intently as Biden urged solidarity against Russia's invasion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin – who did not come to New York – is expecting that the world "will grow weary and allow it to brutalize Ukraine without consequence," Biden said. "But I ask you this: if we abandon the core principles of the UN Charter to appease an aggressor, can any member state in this body feel confident that they are protected? If we allow Ukraine to be carved up, is the independence of any nation secure?" Biden said. "We must stand up to this naked aggression today to deter other would-be aggressors tomorrow."

Zelensky accuses UN nations of giving "Russian terrorists" a place

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky joined the annual UN General Assembly for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine. © REUTERS Biden won applause from the chamber when he called for Ukraine's territorial integrity, but several prominent world leaders decided to miss this year's UN session, including from China, and allies Britain and France. Zelensky is set to meet leaders less friendly to Ukraine's cause, including Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who has said previously that Ukraine shared blame for the war and faulted the billions of dollars in Western military aid to Kyiv. Lula, who casts himself as a neutral mediator, told the General Assembly that "work needs to be done to create space for negotiations." "A lot is invested in weapons and very little in development," Lula said. Zelensky, who until recently only traveled in utmost secrecy, will on Wednesday take part in a special session on Ukraine at the UN Security Council, where Russia is a permanent member wielding a veto over any binding actions. He is also due to stop in Washington. Visiting a New York hospital treating wounded Ukrainian soldiers on Monday, Zelensky said that the United Nations still provides "a place for Russian terrorists."

Biden plays down China tensions

Biden in his speech offered reassurances about the intense competition between the US and China, which has spurred warnings that the world could face a new Cold War.

"When it comes to China, I want to be clear and consistent. We seek to responsibly manage the competition between our countries, so it does not tip into conflict," Biden said.