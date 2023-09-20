Zelensky calls for UN overhaul while speaking at Security Council

New York, New York - In a high-profile appearance at the United Nations Security Council, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky lamented the powerlessness of the UN in preventing conflict and called for fundamental overhauls of the premier global body.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke before the UN Security Council on Wednesday. © SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Zelensky spoke on Wednesday at a special Security Council session focused on the Russian invasion that has ravaged his country for nearly 19 months.

He criticized that the UN reacts to problems with "rhetoric" instead of "real solutions."

"We should recognize that the UN finds itself in a deadlock on the matter of aggression. Humankind no longer pins its hopes on the UN when it comes to the defense of the sovereign border of nations," he said.

It was the first time Zelensky had addressed the Security Council in person since Russia's unprovoked assault began on February 24, 2022.

He directed his ire at Moscow, saying the increasingly authoritarian government of President Vladimir Putin was leading the UN, which was created in the wake of the devastation wrought by World War II, into a dead end thanks to the use of its veto power.

Five countries - China, France, Russia, Britain, and the US - are permanent members of the UN Security Council and wield veto power over UN resolutions.

Zelensky said the war unleashed by Russia exposed the dire need for the UN to be drastically reformed. He suggested the 193-member UN General Assembly be given the ability to overcome a Security Council veto.