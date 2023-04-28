Zelensky describes "night of Russian terror" as more Ukrainian civilians die

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has condemned what he called a "night of Russian terror" after fresh Russian missile attacks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has condemned fresh Russian missile attacks that hit mutliple cities. © via REUTERS

"The country-invader never ceases to prove that the main goal of this war is terror and the destruction of Ukrainians and everything Ukrainian," he wrote separately on Telegram.



Ten residential buildings were hit in the central Ukrainian city of Uman in the Cherkasy region, he said, and later posted photos of the destruction on social media. One block of flats was destroyed. "As of now: 7 dead, there are wounded," he wrote on Twitter.

According to the local authorities, one child was among the dead. It's believed 17 people were injured. Emergency workers were said to be searching for more people in the rubble.

Elsewhere, in the city of Dnipro, a woman and child died in nighttime shelling, according to authorities.