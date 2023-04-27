Ukraine accuses Russia of terrorism after more deadly attacks

Mykolaiv, Ukraine - Ukraine reacted with outrage after at least six people were killed and more than 20 others injured in new Russian attacks.

The authorities say four missiles hit the southern city of Mykolaiv, killing one person and injuring 23 others.

It was the heaviest strike in four months, they said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday accused Russia of terrorism.



In the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions, authorities said five people had been killed and four others wounded in Russian attacks the previous day.

"The invading country does not stop proving that the main goal of this war is terror, the destruction of Ukrainians and of everything Ukrainian," Zelensky said. The rockets that hit Mykolaiv were fired from the Black Sea, targeting private houses, a historical building and a high-rise building, he said.

The city administration said there were no military targets at the site of the missile strikes, and that electricity and gas were temporarily cut off in the affected neighborhoods. People had to be taken to safety in other shelters, it said.