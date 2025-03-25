Zelensky slams Trump envoy Steve Witkoff's remarks as "in line" with Kremlin

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday criticized statements by White House envoy Steve Witkoff, who recently praised Russian leader Vladimir Putin and appeared to legitimize Russia 's annexation of some Ukrainian regions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (r.) has criticized statements by White House envoy Steve Witkoff, who recently appeared to legitimize Russia's annexation of some Ukrainian regions. © Collage: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Genya SAVILOV / AFP

The comments by Witkoff, in an with Fox News, were seen in Kyiv as another sign of how far some in US President Donald Trump's administration have shifted away from Ukraine toward Russia.

"A lot of the information spread by some people and the person you mentioned... are very much in line with the messages of the Kremlin," Zelensky said, answering a question on the interview given by Witkoff.

Trump's envoy said "there's a view within the country of Russia that these are Russian territories".

He cited a series of referendums conducted by Russia in occupied territories that purported to show support for Moscow's rule, but were condemned as illegitimate by Ukraine and much of the international community.

"No one can legitimize these referendums because they were held at gunpoint," Zelensky said, adding that "no one recognises these territories as Russian".