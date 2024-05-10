Zelensky's top bodyguard suffers consequences after alleged assassination attempt

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday fired the head of the department responsible for his personal protection after two of its officers were detained this week over an alleged assassination plot.

Ukraine's head of the State Protection Department, Sergiy Leonidovich Rud, was fired after an alleged assassination attempt on President Volodymyr Zelensky. © Collage: IMAGO / Ukrinform & REUTERS

Zelensky published a decree to "dismiss Sergiy Leonidovich Rud from the post of head of the State Protection Department of Ukraine".



It did not state a reason for Rud's removal or name a replacement in the highly sensitive position.

The announcement came after Ukraine's SBU security service announced Tuesday it had foiled a Russian plot to assassinate Zelensky and other senior officials.

It said it had detained two colonels from the bodyguard department on suspicion of passing secret information to Russia's rival FSB security service.

One of them, it alleged, had personally provided rocket rounds, drones, and anti-personnel mines for an agent to carry out attacks.

The 47-year-old Rud had headed the department – which oversees the personal security of the president, other senior officials and their families – since 2019.