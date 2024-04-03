Viral Video of the Day for April 3, 2024: Girl's bar bathroom question ends in ultimate hysterics!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl asks strangers in a bathroom a simple question, but their answer and her reaction prove to be pure comedy gold.

Now, this is girlhood at its finest!

In the clip, the girl sits on a toilet in a bathroom stall, fully clothed, and loudly asks if the other bathroom attendees would answer a question for her while her friend films.

"but why is the girls bathroom more fun than the night out," one viewer commented.

Another hilariously wrote, "the bathroom council has spoken."

