Viral Video of the Day for June 13, 2025: Kids play chef and mom finds family cat in unusual place!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a TikTok mama gets the shock of her life when a simple check-in with her kids' playtime turns into a cat fiasco!

In the clip, Miss Nikki sweetly checks in on her little ones, who are hard at work in their toy kitchen set.

She casually asks, "What's in the oven?" to which the kids respond, "A cat."

She doesn't take them too seriously until the kids open the oven door – and there is Simon, actually chilling inside.

"Simon might need security moving forward," one viewer joked.

Check out the hilarity: