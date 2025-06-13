Viral Video of the Day for June 13, 2025: Kids play chef and mom finds family cat in unusual place!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a TikTok mama gets the shock of her life when a simple check-in with her kids' playtime turns into a cat fiasco!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Miss Nikki sweetly checks in on her little ones, who are hard at work in their toy kitchen set.

She casually asks, "What's in the oven?" to which the kids respond, "A cat."

She doesn't take them too seriously until the kids open the oven door – and there is Simon, actually chilling inside.

"Simon might need security moving forward," one viewer joked.

Check out the hilarity:

This TikTok mom was shook when she saw what her kids were pretend baking in their toy oven!
This TikTok mom was shook when she saw what her kids were pretend baking in their toy oven!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mrsjackson06
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mrsjackson06

More on Viral Video of the Day: