Viral Video of the Day for June 14, 2025: Explosive breakfast leaves TikToker with egg on her face

In today's Viral Video of the Day , this TikTok has an explosive experience with an egg!

In the viral clip, Kenni shows viewers her daily snack, including a microwaved soft-boiled egg.

But when she tries to slice it in half with a spoon, the egg literally explodes in her face, leaving her – and plenty of viewers – in complete shock.

"I don't think it's soft boiled anymore," one viewer helpfully observed.

Check out the hilarity: