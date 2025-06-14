Viral Video of the Day for June 14, 2025: Explosive breakfast leaves TikToker with egg on her face
In today's Viral Video of the Day, this TikTok has an explosive experience with an egg!
Viral Video of the Day
In the viral clip, Kenni shows viewers her daily snack, including a microwaved soft-boiled egg.
But when she tries to slice it in half with a spoon, the egg literally explodes in her face, leaving her – and plenty of viewers – in complete shock.
"I don't think it's soft boiled anymore," one viewer helpfully observed.
Check out the hilarity:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kkenniisrael