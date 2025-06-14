Viral Video of the Day for June 14, 2025: Explosive breakfast leaves TikToker with egg on her face

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, this TikTok has an explosive experience with an egg!

Viral Video of the Day

In the viral clip, Kenni shows viewers her daily snack, including a microwaved soft-boiled egg.

But when she tries to slice it in half with a spoon, the egg literally explodes in her face, leaving her – and plenty of viewers – in complete shock.

"I don't think it's soft boiled anymore," one viewer helpfully observed.

Check out the hilarity:

This woman's egg disaster has TikTok in stitches!
This woman's egg disaster has TikTok in stitches!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kkenniisrael
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kkenniisrael

