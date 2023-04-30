Viral Video of the Day for April 30, 2023: Turtle's tasty treat
Today's Viral Video of the Day shows off a "little turtle who loves fruit," and is definitely up for the cutest animal on TikTok!
Anybody hungry? This little one is!
A TikTok account by user @billyluckly usually posts adorable videos of dogs and cats, but its highest clicked clip is a change of pace to a cold-blooded reptile that's chowing down.
In the video, a turtle can be seen with a serious affinity for eating grapes. The best part? It makes the most heart-melting expressions when it does!
The captivating grub sesh has been viewed over 30,000 times, making users in the comments section go, "Aww!"
Check out the tasty treat below:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@billyluckly