Viral Video of the Day for April 30, 2023: Turtle's tasty treat

Today's Viral Video of the Day shows off a "little turtle who loves fruit," and is definitely up for the cutest animal on TikTok !

Anybody hungry? This little one is!

A TikTok account by user @billyluckly usually posts adorable videos of dogs and cats, but its highest clicked clip is a change of pace to a cold-blooded reptile that's chowing down.

In the video, a turtle can be seen with a serious affinity for eating grapes. The best part? It makes the most heart-melting expressions when it does!

The captivating grub sesh has been viewed over 30,000 times, making users in the comments section go, "Aww!"

Check out the tasty treat below: